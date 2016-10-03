FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SVG Capital confirms talks with Goldman, Canada's CPPIB
#Funds News
October 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital confirms talks with Goldman, Canada's CPPIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Statement regarding press comment

* Board confirms that it is in detailed discussions with consortium of Goldman Sachs and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in relation to a possible alternative transaction

* Speculation around identity of a unit of Goldman Sachs and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board as consortium members linked to a possible alternative transaction for co

* Also understands that a third party referred to in announcement of Sept. 16 may be interested in considering an offer for co

* Board urges shareholders to take no action with respect to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
