BRIEF-SVG Capital confirms talks with Goldman, Canada's CPPIB

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc :

* Statement regarding press comment

* Board confirms that it is in detailed discussions with consortium of Goldman Sachs and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in relation to a possible alternative transaction

* Speculation around identity of a unit of Goldman Sachs and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board as consortium members linked to a possible alternative transaction for co

* Also understands that a third party referred to in announcement of Sept. 16 may be interested in considering an offer for co

* Board urges shareholders to take no action with respect to offer