a year ago
BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins Dvalin contracts of at least NOK 900 mln
October 4, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins Dvalin contracts of at least NOK 900 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa

* Aker Solutions secured two contracts worth at least NOK 900 million ($112.58 million) from DEA Norge to deliver the subsea production system, maintenance and services at the Dvalin natural gas development offshore Norway

* Also covers wellheads, controls, tie-in and workover systems and options for further subsea production tie-back connections to heidrun

* Companies also agreed on a five-year framework contract for maintenance and servicing of all subsea production systems ordered under first agreement

* Size of framework agreement depends on amount of work necessary and orders will be booked as they come in

* First order is for a production system encompassing a manifold, four subsea trees and a 15-kilometer long umbilical

* Initial deliveries are slated for first half of 2018

* The value of the subsea production system as well as related installation and commissioning services is about NOK 900 million and will be booked in fourth-quarter orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9941 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

