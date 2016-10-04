BRIEF-Expiration date of Nokia's offer for Alcatel-Lucent securities extended

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nokia Corp

* Expiration date of nokia's public buy-out offer for alcatel-lucent securities extended following a legal action against amf clearance decision; squeeze-out to follow completion of public buy-out offer

* The French stock market authority AMF announced today that a legal action was filed before the Paris Court of Appeal on September 30, 2016 for annulment of the AMF's clearance decision regarding Nokia's public buy-out offer, which would be followed by a squeeze-out , for all remaining securities of Alcatel-Lucent.

* Consequently, the Public Buy-Out Offer period is extended until further notice and the Squeeze-Out, which had been scheduled for October 6, 2016, will take place once the public buy-out offer is completed.

* Nokia is now awaiting details of the legal action, and the AMF will publish a further notice with a new timetable in due course. Nokia believes that the Offer complies with all applicable laws and regulations and expects that, unfortunate delay aside, the legal action will not have a material impact on its acquisition of the remaining outstanding securities of Alcatel-Lucent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)