BRIEF-Skanska invests $112 mln in US apartment development project

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska is investing USD 112M, about SEK 940M in a new multi-family development in Washington, D.C., USA

* Skanska USA Building is the construction manager and will include a contract worth USD 76M, about SEK 640M, in the order bookings for the third quarter 2016

* Skanska USA Commercial Development is both the developer and owner

* Skanska will begin construction in October 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in fourth quarter of 2018

* project is a part of a three-building, mixed-use development Skanska is currently planning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)