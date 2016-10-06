FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skanska invests $112 mln in US apartment development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska is investing USD 112M, about SEK 940M in a new multi-family development in Washington, D.C., USA

* Skanska USA Building is the construction manager and will include a contract worth USD 76M, about SEK 640M, in the order bookings for the third quarter 2016

* Skanska USA Commercial Development is both the developer and owner

* Skanska will begin construction in October 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in fourth quarter of 2018

* project is a part of a three-building, mixed-use development Skanska is currently planning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

