BRIEF-Skanska sells UK motorway project stake for around 2.9 bln SEK

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Skanska says signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for investment in M25 motorway in London, UK, for about SEK 2.9 billion to Edge Orbital Holdings Limited, a consortium of institutional investors

* transaction is expected to be recorded by Skanska Infrastructure Development in first quarter 2017

* Completion of sale is subject to, among other, consent of Highways England Company Limited

* final purchase price may be adjusted as a result of certain conditions

* It is anticipated that completion of the divestment will take place early 2017

* The project is carried out as a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

