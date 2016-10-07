FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca divests rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Enters agreement with Cilag GMBH International to divest rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US

* $330 million payment received from Cilag gmbh international upon completion of transaction will be recognised as other operating income

* Transaction does not include transfer of any Astrazeneca employees or facilities and does not impact company's financial guidance

* AZ divests rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US

* Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
