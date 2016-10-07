FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic announces temporary change in executive board
October 7, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic announces temporary change in executive board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Temporary change in executive board

* Was informed today that due to health reasons, dr. Maren Schweizer, chief executive officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, will not be available for company until further notice

* Business units which belong to areas of responsibility of Maren Schweizer and Nicolas Schweizer are being managed on an interim basis by Marc Bunz, member of schweizer's executive board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
