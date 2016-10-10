FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics says awarded contract by U.S. Dept of Navy
October 10, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultra Electronics says awarded contract by U.S. Dept of Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :

* Ultra Electronics - contract win

* Ultra electronics awarded $82 mln contract for control and monitoring

* Initial tasks of $13.9 mln should be completed by September 2017

* Ultra Electronics - award of a $34.6 mln cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by Department of Navy to continue providing cyber-secure critical infrastructure solutions

* Ultra Electronics - contract includes options which, if exercised, will bring cumulative value to more than $82 mln, extend contract through Sept 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

