BRIEF-Ultra Electronics says awarded contract by U.S. Dept of Navy

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :

* Ultra Electronics - contract win

* Ultra electronics awarded $82 mln contract for control and monitoring

* Initial tasks of $13.9 mln should be completed by September 2017

* Ultra Electronics - award of a $34.6 mln cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by Department of Navy to continue providing cyber-secure critical infrastructure solutions

* Ultra Electronics - contract includes options which, if exercised, will bring cumulative value to more than $82 mln, extend contract through Sept 2020