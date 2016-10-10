UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 10
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 10 William Hill Plc
* William hill plc - response to press speculation
* Response to press speculation
* Note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding a potential all share merger of equals
* Over recent months, board of William Hill has been evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification by growing its digital and international businesses
* Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016
* William Hill pl- potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both william hill and amaya and would create a clear international leader across online sports betting, poker and casino
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached.
* Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover under listing rules of financial conduct authority and is not subject to city code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Press release - first positive phase 3 results in adjuvant setting for renal cell carcinoma show sutent (sunitinib) extended disease free survival after surgical removal
* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 cabosun trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at esmo 2016