BRIEF-SVG says not received offer from Harbourvest for asset purchase alternative

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc

* SVG capital plc - response to press statement from harbourvest bidco

* Notes press release issued by Harbourvest bidco on saturday evening regarding a possible offer for 100 pct of company's investment portfolio

* Has received no offer from Harbourvest bidco for asset purchase alternative

* Notes Harbourvest bidco's comment that there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be effected or as to its terms

