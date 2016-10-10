BRIEF-SVG says not received offer from Harbourvest for asset purchase alternative

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc
* SVG capital plc - response to press statement from harbourvest bidco
* Notes press release issued by Harbourvest bidco on saturday evening regarding a possible offer for 100 pct of company's investment portfolio
* Has received no offer from Harbourvest bidco for asset purchase alternative
* Notes Harbourvest bidco's comment that there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be effected or as to its terms
* Will update shareholders in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: