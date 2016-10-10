UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 10
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20-24 points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 10 SVG Capital Plc
* SVG capital plc - response to press statement from harbourvest bidco
* Notes press release issued by Harbourvest bidco on saturday evening regarding a possible offer for 100 pct of company's investment portfolio
* Has received no offer from Harbourvest bidco for asset purchase alternative
* Notes Harbourvest bidco's comment that there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be effected or as to its terms
* Will update shareholders in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Press release - first positive phase 3 results in adjuvant setting for renal cell carcinoma show sutent (sunitinib) extended disease free survival after surgical removal
* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 cabosun trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at esmo 2016