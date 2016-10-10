FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Intershop Communications adjusts annual targets
October 10, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications adjusts annual targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Intershop Communications resolves strategic plan 'lighthouse 2020' and adjusts annual targets

* Intershop now projects FY 2016 revenues of between 34 million euros and 36 million euros

* Revenue target of 50 million euros ($56.01 million)and an EBIT margin target of 5% have been set for "lighthouse 2020"

* Sees FY negative EBIT of between eur 1 million and 2.5 million including special exceptional expenses of c. 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

