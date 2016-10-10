FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 raises 2016 guidance following strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lotto24 Ag :

* Raises 2016 guidance following strong third quarter

* Reached billings of 141.6 million euros ($158.61 million) in first nine months of 2016 (prior year: 101.0 million euros, +40.1 pct), with revenues of 15.6 million euros (prior year: 10.0 million euros, +56.4 pct)

* There were also strong improvements in both EBIT and net profit of 67.6 pct and 86.7 pct in first nine months to -3.7 million euros and -1.3 million euros respectively

* Expects in 2016 an increase in billings of 35 pct to 40 pct (previously: 25 pct to 30 pct) as well as a clear (previously: slight) year-on- year improvement in gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

