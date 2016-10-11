FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-N Brown says on track to meet FY expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-N Brown says on track to meet FY expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 21.1 million stg versus 23.8 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 1 percent to 429.4 million stg

* Interim dividend 5.67 penceper share

* H1 total group revenue +1.0% to £429.4m (h1 fy16: £425.3m)

* Continued progress with digital transformation current trading on track

* adjusted* profit before tax £31.6m (h1 fy16: £39.4m), ahead of consensus expectations

* Autumn winter season has started in line with our plans. Our improving agility is enabling us to trade business in a volatile environment.

* At this stage we are comfortable with current market expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

