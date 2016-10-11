FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ted Baker says has had a good start to its financial year
October 11, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ted Baker says has had a good start to its financial year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc :

* H1 pretax profit rose 20.5 percent to 21.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 12.1 percent to 14.8 penceper share

* Interim results

* H1 group revenue up 14.4% (10.7% in constant currency) to £259.5m

* H1 UK and Europe retail sales up 8.5% (6.7% in constant currency) to £131.2m

* H1 retail sales including e-commerce up 13.6% (9.6% in constant currency)

* H1 wholesale sales up 16.7% (13.7% in constant currency) to £68.4m

* H1 licence income up 23.2% to £7.9m

* North America retail sales up 28.7% (18.8% in constant currency) to £51.1m

* Asia retail sales up 15.8% (6.5% in constant currency) to £8.8m

* Two new stores in US, one new store in each of Canada and China, and one new outlet in Canada

* Group continues to perform well despite challenging trading conditions

* Whilst group has had a good start to financial year, our results for full year will, as always, be dependent on second half trading period

* Despite challenging conditions, board is confident of making further progress for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
