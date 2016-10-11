FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-BB Biotech swings to prelim Q3 profit of CHF 392.1 mln
October 11, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BB Biotech swings to prelim Q3 profit of CHF 392.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG :

* BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016

* Based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results, BB Biotech closed Q3 of 2016 with a profit of 392.1 million Swiss francs ($401.41 million)(575.4 million francs loss in corresponding period of previous year)

* For nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech reports a loss of 777.8 million Swiss francs (141.4 million francs profit in corresponding period of previous year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
