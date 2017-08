Oct 12 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Said on Tuesday listing of the new shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to take place on 12 October 2016

* Share capital of the company of 6,065,814 euros ($6.79 million), divided into 6,065,814 no par value bearer shares each with a nominal value of 1.00 euros, consequently increased by the amount of 2,021,938 euros to 8,087,752 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)