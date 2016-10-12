BRIEF-Aevis Victoria increases its 2.0% straight bond issued in September 2016

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA :

* Increases its 2.0 percent straight bond issued in September 2016

* Net proceeds of senior bond will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes, including ongoing purchase offer for Générale Beaulieu Holding SA in Geneva as well as other potential future acquisitions

* Bond will be increased by 15 million Swiss francs to an overall volume of 145 million Swiss francs ($148.44 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)