BRIEF-Gjensidige sold 5.7 pct SR-Bank stake, now holds 4.8 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gjensidige

* Sold 14,500,000 shares in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank, representing 5.67 per cent of share capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. Shares were sold at a price of nok 46.00 each. Gjensidige now holds 4.81 percent of the bank's shares

* SR-Bank's shares on Tuesday closed at NOK 47.4

* has entered into a customary lock-up with the bookrunners of 3 months following the completion of the sale (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)