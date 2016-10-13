FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WH Smith says full-year pretax profit up 8 pct
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-WH Smith says full-year pretax profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc :

* FY pretax profit rose 8 percent to 131 million stg

* Final dividend up 12 percent to 30.5 penceper share

* Total dividend up 11 percent to 43.9 pence per share

* Says travel business continues to perform well with strong sales across all channels and profit up 9 pct

* In high street business, our profit focused strategy continues to deliver sustainable growth with profit up 5 pct

* Stationery sales have been strong in year

* FY total group sales were up 3 pct at £1,212m (2015: £1,178m) with group lfl sales up 1 pct.

* FY group profit from trading operations 1 increased 7 pct on prior year to £149m (2015: £139m)

* While economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for current year and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

