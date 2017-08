Oct 13 (Reuters) - GB Group Plc

* Says GBG is pleased to announce appointment of Chris Clark as its new ceo, replacing Richard Law who is retiring from board after 14 years as ceo

* Says anticipated that Chris will join GBG on 1 April 2017