10 months ago
BRIEF-Arowana International says signed share sale agreement with Everthought Academy Holdings
October 13, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Arowana International Ltd :

* Arowana International Ltd - proposed acquisition of evolution academy-AWN.AX

* AWN and Everthought Academy Holdings Pty Limited, signed a share sale agreement

* AWN has agreed to purchase all of issued share capital of evolution academy for a maximum purchase price of $8 million

* Signed a share sale agreement with Evolution Road Maintenance Group Limited and Evolution Traffic Control Pty Limited

* Proceeds of sale from transaction will be utilised by ERMG to pay down existing debt facilities

* Deal to acquire all of issued share capital in ERMG's wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Academy Pty Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
