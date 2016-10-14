FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-First Sensor raises FY 2016 EBIT margin guidance
October 14, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Sensor raises FY 2016 EBIT margin guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Raises guidance for EBIT margin following strong third quarter

* In Q3 of 2016, sales are expected to amount to 38.8 million euros ($43.46 million), which corresponds to a 9.6 pct increase year-on-year (35.4 million euros)

* Sales of 114.7 million euros for first nine months of current fiscal year (previous year: 102.6 million euros)

* EBIT of 2.9 million euros in Q3 of 2016 (previous year: -0.7 million euros due to extraordinary effects)

* For year as a whole, management board had anticipated sales between 145 million and 150 million euros and an EBIT margin between 5 and 6 pct

* Based on latest estimate, sales are expected to fall within planned range at year-end, while EBIT margin is expected to be around one percentage point above planned margin and amount to 6 to 7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

