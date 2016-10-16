FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Crown Resorts says 18 employees detained by Chinese authorities
October 16, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Resorts says 18 employees detained by Chinese authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd :

* Crown Resorts ltd - response to media reports

* Executive Vice President VIP International, Jason O'connor, is one of 18 crown employees that have been detained by Chinese authorities

* To date, Crown has not been able to speak with its employees

* Crown is yet to be provided with details of why its employees have been detained

* Working closely with department of foreign affairs and trade to urgently make contact with employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
