BRIEF-Crown Resorts says 18 employees detained by Chinese authorities

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd :

* Crown Resorts ltd - response to media reports

* Executive Vice President VIP International, Jason O'connor, is one of 18 crown employees that have been detained by Chinese authorities

* To date, Crown has not been able to speak with its employees

* Crown is yet to be provided with details of why its employees have been detained

* Working closely with department of foreign affairs and trade to urgently make contact with employees