BRIEF-PWO expects new business volume for FY 2016 to reach EUR 700 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* PWO sets another record in new orders

* Orders in first nine months of 2016 already exceed volume in full 2015 fiscal year

* Forecast for new business in 2016 raised significantly

* Medium-term 2020 revenue and margin targets confirmed

* New business volume for 2016 fiscal year is now expected to reach 700 million euros

* At end of September 2016, achieved record new business volume once again with a total lifetime volume of 630 million euros ($705.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)