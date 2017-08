Oct 17 (Reuters) - GxP German Properties AG :

* Launches capital increase - real estate portfolios worth about 120 million euros ($134.41 million) secured

* Intended issue proceeds from capital increase of 25 million euros

* Listing in entry standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange scheduled for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)