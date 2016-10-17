BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs sees FY net income of 48-52 mln euros

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

* Achieved much better than expected net income in its 2015/2016 financial year

* Earnings to significantly exceed forecast: preliminary net income of between 48 million euros ($53.76 million) and 52 million euros

* Most recent income trend does not have an influence on amount of dividend

* Assumes that dividend recommendation to shareholders at AGM will be in line with at least that of previous year, which was 1.00 euros per share

* Prime reason for exceeding its last re-confirmed forecast issued in company's quarterly statement on Q3 is improvement in stock market multiples that dbag uses to value its portfolio companies