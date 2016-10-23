BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia says GFI acquisition by China Oceanwide

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* GFI announces acquisition by China Oceanwide
* Deal for approximately US$2.7 billion
* Upon completion of transaction, Genworth Financial, Inc. Will be a standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide
* Genworth Financial, Inc. Intends to maintain existing portfolio of businesses, including genworth australia
* Transaction, which has been approved by both companies' boards of directors, is expected to close by middle of 2017