10 months ago
BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia says GFI acquisition by China Oceanwide
#Market News
October 23, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia says GFI acquisition by China Oceanwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* GFI announces acquisition by China Oceanwide

* Deal for approximately US$2.7 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, Genworth Financial, Inc. Will be a standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide

* Genworth Financial, Inc. Intends to maintain existing portfolio of businesses, including genworth australia

* Transaction, which has been approved by both companies' boards of directors, is expected to close by middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
