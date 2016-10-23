PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24
Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 24 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* GFI announces acquisition by China Oceanwide
* Deal for approximately US$2.7 billion
* Upon completion of transaction, Genworth Financial, Inc. Will be a standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide
* Genworth Financial, Inc. Intends to maintain existing portfolio of businesses, including genworth australia
* Transaction, which has been approved by both companies' boards of directors, is expected to close by middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Microsoft Corp said it will be increasing pricing for its enterprise software and cloud services in the UK in the wake of the sterling's plunge since Britons voted to leave the EU.
* Projections for Singapore Inc's 2017 profits significantly cut