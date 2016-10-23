Oct 24 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* GFI announces acquisition by China Oceanwide

* Deal for approximately US$2.7 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, Genworth Financial, Inc. Will be a standalone subsidiary of china oceanwide

* Genworth Financial, Inc. Intends to maintain existing portfolio of businesses, including genworth australia

* Transaction, which has been approved by both companies' boards of directors, is expected to close by middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: