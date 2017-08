Oct 26 (Reuters) - Meggitt Plc :

* Contract win

* Meggitt Sensing Systems awarded $48 million contract to Supply Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) for Chinese helicopters

* Contract from Guangzhou Hangxin Avionics Co Ltd

* Deliveries start in 2019

* Sales of up to 500 units of each platform have been forecast over next 20 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)