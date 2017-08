Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* New clinical study confirms that Bactiguard coated Foley catheters reduce infections in ICU

* Study was conducted at King Fahad Hospital in Saudi Arabia and included 60 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), who were catheterized for at least 3 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)