BRIEF-Industrivarden supports appointment of Borje Ekholm as new Ericsson CEO

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB

* Comment on the appointment of a new CEO in Ericsson

* Says we are pleased that Ericson will now get a new ceo in place who has an extensive and long experience of technology companies in a global arena, with in-depth knowledge of telecom industry as well as Ericsson

* Says we support decision made by Ericsson board of directors to appoint Borje Ekholm as new CEO

* Says in order to further align CEO's interests with shareholders, industrivärden and investor will enter into an options agreement with börje ekholm