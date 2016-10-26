FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evotec plans to acquire Cyprotex for 62 mln eur
October 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Evotec plans to acquire Cyprotex for 62 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* Evotec AG announces its intent to acquire Cyprotex plc

* Offer is intended to be implemented by a scheme of arrangement regulated by uk takeover code, with already >50% shares secured irrevocable

* Offer of 1.60 £ per Cyprotex share reflects a 9.4% premium to vwap of past 30 trading days at AIM

* Says Evotec will pay approximately £ 55.36 m (eur 62.00 m; £/eur exchange rate of 1.12) in cash for acquisition of all 26.1 million issued and to be issued cyprotex shares and funding of all existing company debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

