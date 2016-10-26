BRIEF-Evotec plans to acquire Cyprotex for 62 mln eur

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* Evotec AG announces its intent to acquire Cyprotex plc

* Offer is intended to be implemented by a scheme of arrangement regulated by uk takeover code, with already >50% shares secured irrevocable

* Offer of 1.60 £ per Cyprotex share reflects a 9.4% premium to vwap of past 30 trading days at AIM

* Says Evotec will pay approximately £ 55.36 m (eur 62.00 m; £/eur exchange rate of 1.12) in cash for acquisition of all 26.1 million issued and to be issued cyprotex shares and funding of all existing company debt