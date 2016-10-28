BRIEF-Electrolux says lowers 2016 market outlook for North America

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux president and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comments on the results for the third quarter 2016

* Says we confirm our expectations of European market demand growth of 2-4 pct in 2016, however, likely in lower end of range

* Says we now expect market demand for appliances in North America to grow by 3-4 pct in 2016 (prior forecast 4-5 pct)

* Says market demand remained positive, although there are signs of weakening in some markets in Western Europe, including UK

* Says private label sales in North America weakened, to a large extent driven by channel inventory reductions

* Says North American market demand for core appliances was weak in first two months of quarter, followed by a strong September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)