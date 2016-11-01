FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 1:41 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Carillion JV awarded 1.1 bln stg UK Defence Ministry contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc :

* Carillion Joint Ventures awarded construction and support services contract by UK Ministry of Defence worth over 1.1 bln stg

* Aspire Defence Capital Works joint venture will design and construct 130 new buildings

* Says construction works have an estimated value of 680 mln stg, of which Carillion's share will be 50 per cent or some 340 mln stg

* Contracts to support army basing programme - a series of unit moves and re-roles within UK, and return ,resettlement troops from Germany

* Says work is expected to start immediately with completion scheduled for 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

