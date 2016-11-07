BRIEF-Norway's Aker Q3 net asset value rises to NOK 29.8 bln yr/yr

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian holding company Aker says:

* Q3 net asset value NOK 29.8 billion (NOK 24.7 billion in Q2 2016)

* Q3 pretax result NOK 158 million (loss NOK 1.16 billion in Q3 2015)

* Expects overall activity levels to remain subdued and pressure on prices to remain through 2016 and well into 2017 as E&P companies take a cautious approach to new investments

* Aker’s portfolio companies in the oil and gas sector will therefore continue to reduce their cost base in line with activity levels

* Aker remains positive about the longer-term outlook for oil and gas and will therefore continue to seek counter-cyclical investment opportunities in the sector

* Will seek opportunities to consolidate the OSV sector together with Solstad Offshore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)