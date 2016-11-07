FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mologen 9-mth EBIT loss widens to 14.3 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRBtestC
November 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mologen 9-mth EBIT loss widens to 14.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Outlook unchanged for full-year 2016

* Capital increase and convertible bond with gross proceeds of presumably 16.1 million euros ($17.82 million)

* First anti-tumor data of TLR9 agonist Enandim in a murine model

* Advancement of four clinical studies with lead product lefitolimod (MGN1703)

* 9Mth EBIT at -14.3 million euros was below previous year's value of -13.3 million euros as a result of rise on operating expenses

* Capital increase presumably secures financing up to Q4 of 2017

* As of 30 September 2016, Mologen AG's cash and cash equivalents totaled 10.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.