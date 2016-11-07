FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-bet-at-home.com 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue up 14.7 pct at 100.4 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 7, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home.com 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue up 14.7 pct at 100.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bet at Home com AG :

* 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.7 pct to 100.4 million euros ($110.94 million)

* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBITDA amounted to 21.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 22.1 million euros)

* Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros

* Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year

* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBIT amounted to 20.5 million euros, thus falling slightly below comparative figure in previous year by 1.0 million euros

* 9-month net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 13.5 pct to 81.8 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 72.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.