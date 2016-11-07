BRIEF-bet-at-home.com 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue up 14.7 pct at 100.4 mln euros

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bet at Home com AG :

* 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.7 pct to 100.4 million euros ($110.94 million)

* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBITDA amounted to 21.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 22.1 million euros)

* Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros

* Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year

* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBIT amounted to 20.5 million euros, thus falling slightly below comparative figure in previous year by 1.0 million euros

* 9-month net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 13.5 pct to 81.8 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 72.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)