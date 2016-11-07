BRIEF-BVB prelim Q1 IFRS result swings to profit EUR 20.7 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Announces preliminary results for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2016/2017

* Increased group revenues by 36.8 million euros (i.e. 40.9 percent) to 126.8 million euros ($140.32 million) (previous year 90.0 million euros) in Q1 (July 1, until Sept. 30, 2016) of fiscal year 2016/2017

* Q1 EBITDA of Borussia Dortmund Group amounted 40.1 million euros (previous Q1 13.9 million euros)

* Q1 result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted to 24.1 million euros (previous year: -5.2 million euros)

* According to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted 20.7 million euros in Q1 (previous year: -5.6 million euros) ($1 = 0.9037 euros)