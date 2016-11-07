FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-BVB prelim Q1 IFRS result swings to profit EUR 20.7 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BVB prelim Q1 IFRS result swings to profit EUR 20.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Announces preliminary results for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2016/2017

* Increased group revenues by 36.8 million euros (i.e. 40.9 percent) to 126.8 million euros ($140.32 million) (previous year 90.0 million euros) in Q1 (July 1, until Sept. 30, 2016) of fiscal year 2016/2017

* Q1 EBITDA of Borussia Dortmund Group amounted 40.1 million euros (previous Q1 13.9 million euros)

* Q1 result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted to 24.1 million euros (previous year: -5.2 million euros)

* According to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted 20.7 million euros in Q1 (previous year: -5.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.