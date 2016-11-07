BRIEF-Nokian Tyres appeals tax case

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* Says the company is in position to appeal to the administrative court a decision by The Board of Adjustment of the Finnish Tax Administration concerning tax years 2007-2010

* Says considers decision unfounded and appeals against it by leaving claim to administrative court

* Says if claim does not lead to annulment of tax decision, group's corporate tax rate is expected to rise in next 4 years, from previously announced 17 per cent to maximum 22 per cent

* Says ruling has no effect on group's guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: