BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor announces strategic partnership with Energous Corporation

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc :

* Announces strategic partnership and investment with Energous corporation to accelerate wireless charging adoption

* Has agreed to make a $10 million investment in Energous and become exclusive component supplier of WattUp integrated circuits (ICS)

* Energous is able to leverage dialog's broad sales and distribution channels to accelerate market adoption

* Partnership combines Energous' uncoupled wireless charging technology and Dialog's power saving technologies to drive market expansion