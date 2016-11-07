FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InFin Innovative Finance: Mars One public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
#Software
November 7, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-InFin Innovative Finance: Mars One public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - InFin Innovative Finance AG :

* Mars One public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange after takeover by InFin

* Infin will acquire 100 percent of shares of Mars One Ventures for 87 million euros ($96.00 million) (book value in accordance with valuation 107 million euros)

* After admission of new InFin shares to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Mars One Ventures shareholders will hold 97.5 percent of InFin shares

* InFin Innovative Finance ag will be renamed Mars One Ventures AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

