BRIEF-InFin Innovative Finance: Mars One public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nov 7 (Reuters) - InFin Innovative Finance AG :

* Mars One public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange after takeover by InFin

* Infin will acquire 100 percent of shares of Mars One Ventures for 87 million euros ($96.00 million) (book value in accordance with valuation 107 million euros)

* After admission of new InFin shares to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Mars One Ventures shareholders will hold 97.5 percent of InFin shares

* InFin Innovative Finance ag will be renamed Mars One Ventures AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)