10 months ago
BRIEF-Epigenomics issues new shares by way of private placement
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics issues new shares by way of private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Said on Monday that issues new shares by way of private placement

* Announced that the Company is raising close to 5.0 million euros ($5.52 million) of gross proceeds in a share capital increase by way of private placement

* Resolved on the increase of the Company's share capital in the amount of 1,035,196.00 euros by issuing 1,035,196 new registered shares of the Company from the Authorized Capital 2016/I against contribution in cash

* The issue price has been set at 4.83 euros per share

* The majority of the capital increase was subscribed by UChip Technology Limited, a subsidiary of SummitView Capital, Shanghai (China) and the remaining shares are the continued participation of BioChain (BVI) Inc.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
