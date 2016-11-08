FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Exceet Group Q3 sales up 4.8 pct at 46.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday Q3 group sales reached 46.2 million euros (+4.8 pct y-o-y) adding 1.8 million euros EBITDA to the year-to-date figure (Q3 2015: 3.9 million euros)

* Confirms the management's cautious outlook on a better second half: as in the previous business year 2015 when cumulative H2 sales outperformed the corresponding H1 figure, and two thirds of the entire 2015 EBITDA were achieved in H2, a similar trend is also expected for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
