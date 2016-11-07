FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swift Networks to acquire Web2tv and Living Networks, raises $2mln
November 7, 2016 / 11:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Swift Networks to acquire Web2tv and Living Networks, raises $2mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swift Networks Group Ltd

* Swift's footprint to increase to approximately 40,000 room subscriptions

* Net proceeds of capital raising will fund acquisitions of web2tv and living networks

* Swift networks - two deals are an accretive transaction with low cost to acquire

* Has received binding commitments to raise $2.0 million in a placement up to 8.7 million shares to investors at $0.23 per share

* Swift networks group ltd - swift to acquire web2tv and living networks, raises $2m-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

