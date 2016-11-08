BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group Q3 EBIT unchanged at 1.0 million euros

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HolidayCheck Group AG :

* Third-quarter EBIT was unchanged year on year at 1.0 million euros ($1.10 million)

* At 29.6 million euros, third-quarter consolidate revenue was 2.8 percent higher compared with 28.8 million euros in same period of 2015

* Third-quarter EBT stood at 1.1 million euros (Q3 2015: 0.6 million euros)

* Third-quarter consolidated earnings from continuing operations was 0.02 euros per share compared with 0.00 per share in same quarter of 2015

* Consolidated net income/loss from continuing operations in the third-quarter was also improved year on year at 0.9 million euros compared with 0.2 million euros in 2015

* For current financial year, management board expects group EBITDA to at least reach break-even point despite planned spending on investment and its strategy of increasing market share

* EBITDA showed a tangible recovery in Q3 of 2016. At 2.4 million euros, figure was roughly on a par with same quarter of 2015 (2.5 million euros)

* Planned investments in products and services referred to above will have a positive impact on consolidated revenue and thus on holidaycheck group's EBITDA in medium to long term

* Believes that revenue of holidaycheck group could rise in financial 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits

* Expands share of package holiday market in third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)