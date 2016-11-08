FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ElringKlinger Q3 revenue up at 374.2 mln euros
November 8, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger Q3 revenue up at 374.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ElringKlinger AG :

* Q3 ($413.27 million)

* Q3 EBIT before purchase price allocation down year on year at 32.6 million euros

* Net finance result for Q3 was slightly better (+2.0 million euros) than for same period a year ago

* Q3 earnings per share stood at 0.30 euros, only slightly down on prior-year figure of 0.32 euros

* Outlook for FY 2016 put in more precise terms: EBIT pre PPA more likely to be at lower end of 140 million to 150 million euros range targeted by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

