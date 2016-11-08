FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Haldex says Knorr-Bremse offer recommendable if necessary regulatory approvals obtained
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 8, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Haldex says Knorr-Bremse offer recommendable if necessary regulatory approvals obtained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Says board believes that regulatory risk (competition approvals) associated with Knorr-Bremse offer remains

* Haldex says has decided to recommend shareholders to accept offer by Knorr-Bremse, if and when Knorr-Bremse announces satisfaction or waiver of its condition concerning the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances on terms that are acceptable to Knorr-Bremse

* Says board believes Knorr-Bremse offer is clearly recommendable, if Knorr-Bremse obtains all necessary regulatory approvals to complete offer

* Statement by the board of directors of Haldex in relation to the public cash offer by Knorr-Bremse

* Prior to the announcement of this statement, the Board had recommended the Haldex shareholders to accept the offer by ZF and not the offer by Knorr-Bremse, after having concluded that there was a significant risk that Knorr-Bremse's offer would require a lengthy review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

