BRIEF-Punch Tavern says full year underlying pretax profit at 53 mln stg

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc

* Performance in line with management expectations and reflects completion of our strategic disposal programme:

* Core estate like-for-like net income 2 growth of 1.0 pct

* Average profit per pub 1 across entire estate up 4 pct; benefiting from disposal of non-core pubs

* Fy underlying profit before tax of £53 million (august 2015: £61 million)

* Fy profit before tax of £60 million (August 2015: loss of £105 million)

* Retail division operating ahead of expectations

* 242 pubs identified to operate under retail contract, of which 109 pubs are trading at november 2016 (november 2015: 32 pubs trading)

* Retail contract roll-out plans accelerated to c.150 pubs per year (up from previous guidance of 100-120 pubs per year)

* Mercury pub division, our smaller drink led pub estate, is on target to deliver like-for-like growth from end of 2017

* Nominal net debt 3 reduced by £223 million in year (16 pct reduction)

* Strategic disposal programme is now complete, having delivered ahead of expectations with net proceeds of £234 million in year; £75 million above book value

* " business has ended year with a solid set of results, in line with our expectations, and which reflects completion of our strategic disposal programme"

* New pubs code regulations has resulted in us having to re-market all lets in line with new regulatory requirements

* While this is impacting letting activity in short-term, our expectations for longer-term growth prospects for business remain unchanged.

* We will incur additional cost in short term to meet these challenges and we have already strengthened our senior management,retail division team and regulatory compliance function

* In medium term we plan to offset these costs through efficiency savings.

* Pubs code regulations are negatively impacting letting activity in first half of new financial year as we have had to re-market all lets in line with new regulatory requirements

* Fy pretax profit 60 million stg versus -105 million stg loss year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)