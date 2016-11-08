BRIEF-METRIC Mobility Solutions: termination of own administration

Nov 8 (Reuters) - METRIC Mobility Solutions AG :

* Termination of own administration of METRIC Mobility Solutions AG i.I. and transfer to regular administration and management following a successfull restructuring by merger

* Public Transport and Retail & Logistics business units will continue to be operated and managed by ALMEX GmbH within scope of an operational transfer

* Parking Systems Business unit will continue to be managed under company's past name, i.e. METRIC Group Ltd